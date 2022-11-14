28,620 Shares in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Acquired by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $46.08 on Monday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66.

