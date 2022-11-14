2,650 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of PTC by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $131.92 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $133.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.08. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on PTC to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.38.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $1,004,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,854,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,241,615.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,613 shares of company stock valued at $15,885,104. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

