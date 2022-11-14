23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Down to $3.38

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 3.38, but opened at 3.22. 23andMe shares last traded at 3.31, with a volume of 53,969 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get 23andMe alerts:

23andMe Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 3.02.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 23andMe

In other 23andMe news, insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 8,753 shares of 23andMe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.64, for a total value of 31,860.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 713,742.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Triatomic Management LP purchased a new position in 23andMe during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 21.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

23andMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.