2,249 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,852,000 after buying an additional 1,171,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,566,000 after buying an additional 398,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,610,000 after buying an additional 124,942 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,577,000 after buying an additional 664,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $151.03 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.