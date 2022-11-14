2,077 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 45.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,810,000 after purchasing an additional 604,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar stock opened at $235.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.93 and a 200-day moving average of $193.82. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $238.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

