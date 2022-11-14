1492 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENV. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 156.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 34.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 29.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,461. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.21. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $84.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

