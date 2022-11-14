1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

1492 Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients comprises 2.5% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Shares of DAR traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.73. 4,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,853. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

