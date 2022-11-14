1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 4,739 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

1492 Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the period. Accel Entertainment makes up about 2.0% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Accel Entertainment worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,943. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.22. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $266.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.83 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 7.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

