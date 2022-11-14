1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 4,193 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

1492 Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Whole Earth Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Whole Earth Brands to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Whole Earth Brands Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

FREE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,228. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $134.35 million, a P/E ratio of 107.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39.

In other Whole Earth Brands news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $61,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Whole Earth Brands

(Get Rating)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.