1492 Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

1492 Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 6.3% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,645,000 after purchasing an additional 827,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $744,453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,928,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,364,000 after acquiring an additional 283,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,234,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,241,000 after acquiring an additional 48,634 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HZNP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,608. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

