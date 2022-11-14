1492 Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCRX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 489.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 3.0 %

PCRX stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.36. 2,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,447. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

