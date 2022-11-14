1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,936 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,936 shares during the quarter. ProPetro makes up 1.6% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter worth $10,617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 16.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after buying an additional 713,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 94.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after buying an additional 588,158 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,903,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,377,000 after purchasing an additional 471,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter worth $4,840,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of ProPetro to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

ProPetro Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ProPetro stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,637. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ProPetro Profile

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.