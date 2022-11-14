1492 Capital Management LLC Invests $221,000 in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,046,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Perrigo by 11,414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 996,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,429,000 after purchasing an additional 987,880 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Perrigo by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,322,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,129,000 after purchasing an additional 837,670 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,461,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,174,000 after purchasing an additional 722,250 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.91. 11,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,660. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $44.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -165.08%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

