1492 Capital Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. BM Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.77% of BM Technologies worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTX. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BM Technologies by 123.8% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 581,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 321,758 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BM Technologies by 24.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 760,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 149,386 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BM Technologies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BM Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.
BM Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BMTX remained flat at $8.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $15.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on BM Technologies from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
About BM Technologies
BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.
