1492 Capital Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,381 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at $183,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at $220,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $266,822.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,306,402.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 83,334 shares of company stock worth $1,488,098 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of PTEN stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTEN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

