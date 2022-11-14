1492 Capital Management LLC Buys 5,297 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 313.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 309.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 45,061 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.34. 5,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $891.51 million, a PE ratio of -42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00.

Summit Hotel Properties Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INN shares. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial cut Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Articles

