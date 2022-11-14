114,868 Shares in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Acquired by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 71,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLR stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $310.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

