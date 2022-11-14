0xBitcoin (0xBTC) One Day Volume Tops $72,994.07

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $72,994.07 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00589591 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,066.90 or 0.30710820 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000087 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

