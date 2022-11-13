Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Short Interest Update

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the October 15th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Zentek

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTEK. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Zentek during the 1st quarter worth about $1,449,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Zentek in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Zentek in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Zentek in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Zentek in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Zentek Price Performance

Shares of ZTEK opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. Zentek has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

