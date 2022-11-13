Zcash Price Hits $40.12 (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.12 or 0.00237720 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $629.50 million and $45.70 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00088062 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00060441 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002943 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,689,000 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

