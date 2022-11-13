YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36-$2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. YETI also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.36 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.06.

YETI Stock Performance

YETI stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,195,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.95. YETI has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $107.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

YETI Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Capital World Investors raised its position in YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in YETI by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after buying an additional 721,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $33,133,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in YETI by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after buying an additional 289,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

