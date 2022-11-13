Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Yamaha Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YAMCY traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.24. 14,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,870. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31. Yamaha has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $57.69.

About Yamaha

(Get Rating)

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

