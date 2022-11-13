XRUN (XRUN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $361.71 Million

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $361.71 million and approximately $898,493.43 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00002253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XRUN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.00580907 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,009.38 or 0.30258499 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

XRUN Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XRUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.