Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $240.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -1,999.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.