WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-$0.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

WW International Stock Up 2.6 %

WW International stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. 1,517,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,027. The company has a market cap of $309.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. WW International has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

About WW International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in WW International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in WW International by 56.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,859 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in WW International by 20.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WW International by 49.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WW International in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

