Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for about $280.23 or 0.01691528 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $247.17 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,808,391 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

