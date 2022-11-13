WOO Network One Day Volume Hits $16.54 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000737 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $145.55 million and $16.54 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WOO Network

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,960,369,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,193,475,032 tokens. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

