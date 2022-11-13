WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the October 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 124,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 57,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 158.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 21,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 36.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 132,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 35,165 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ HYZD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 28,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,597. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $22.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th.

