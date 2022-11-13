WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 90,421 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,421 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

