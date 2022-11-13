WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3 Million Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $101.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Articles

