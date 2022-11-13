WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in FedEx by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,663 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $1,286,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,342 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 626.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $175.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

