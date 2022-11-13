WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 8,153 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 30,853 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $145.44 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

