William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 4,314 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $43,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 117.7% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.31.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $774.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $116.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $620.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

