William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $92.29 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 308,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $92,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Shares of MLM opened at $362.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

