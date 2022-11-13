William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 152,457 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,457 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Veeva Systems worth $54,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 23,649.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 283,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,196,000 after purchasing an additional 282,136 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.5% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,237,000 after purchasing an additional 271,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.74.

Shares of VEEV opened at $191.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $321.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397 in the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

