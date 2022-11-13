William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 15,811 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $41,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $265.08 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.21. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.12 and a 200-day moving average of $215.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.78.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.