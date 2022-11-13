Whole Earth Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FREEW) Short Interest Up 31.4% in October

Whole Earth Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FREEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the October 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Whole Earth Brands Trading Up 4.2 %

FREEW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,550. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.73.

