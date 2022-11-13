Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Raymond James

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. Wheels Up Experience has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $425.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.35 million. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 48.22% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, President Vinayak Hegde sold 21,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $32,125.89. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,074,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,715.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Wheels Up Experience by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Wheels Up Experience by 12,631.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Recommended Stories

