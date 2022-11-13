Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the October 15th total of 29,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

WHLR opened at $1.75 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Kerry G. Campbell sold 20,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at $161,377.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLR Get Rating ) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 7.14% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

