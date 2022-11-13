WestRock (NYSE:WRK) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Truist Financial

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $54.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 7.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in WestRock by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in WestRock by 8.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

