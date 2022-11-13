Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG) Insider Acquires £17,100 in Stock

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Rating) insider Mark Hughes purchased 855,000 shares of Westminster Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £17,100 ($19,689.12).

Westminster Group Price Performance

Shares of LON WSG opened at GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.44 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.63. Westminster Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.92 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Westminster Group Company Profile

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

