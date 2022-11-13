WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.80-$16.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.95 billion-$21.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 billion.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $5.47 on Friday, reaching $132.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,150. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.52. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 97,157 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.90 per share, with a total value of $11,066,182.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,464,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $394,649,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 9,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.78 per share, with a total value of $1,141,027.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,470,265 shares in the company, valued at $398,317,016.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WESCO International by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

