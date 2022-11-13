Wedbush Lowers Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $80.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLDR. BTIG Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.38.
Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of BLDR stock opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.02.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
