Wedbush Lowers Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $80.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLDR. BTIG Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.38.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,055,000 after purchasing an additional 909,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,900,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,187,000 after acquiring an additional 133,719 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

