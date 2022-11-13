Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.29.

WBS has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Webster Financial Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:WBS opened at $53.35 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,237,000 after acquiring an additional 383,804 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

