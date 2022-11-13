Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $139.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wayside Technology Group has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $39.45.
Wayside Technology Group Company Profile
Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.
