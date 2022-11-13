Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $139.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wayside Technology Group has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Wayside Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Wayside Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

