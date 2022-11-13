Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Up 24.6% in October

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the October 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSTG shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Wayside Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Wayside Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Wayside Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. Wayside Technology Group has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wayside Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 334,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 42,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

