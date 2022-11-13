Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Up 24.6% in October

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the October 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSTG shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Wayside Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Wayside Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. Wayside Technology Group has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $39.45.
Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.
