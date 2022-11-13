Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,207,000 after buying an additional 332,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after buying an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,003,000 after buying an additional 144,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,947,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,625,000 after buying an additional 31,344 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Waste Management Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $158.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.45.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

