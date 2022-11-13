Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the October 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Washington Federal Price Performance

NASDAQ:WAFDP opened at $18.83 on Friday. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3047 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

