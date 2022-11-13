Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.74.

Walt Disney Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $163.61.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,782,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

