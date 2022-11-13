Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

